NORFOLK - Norfolk Police made an arrest over the weekend after an early morning disturbance Saturday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Kansas Street, after the resident stated there was a man pounding on the back door of the residence and shouting.
When officers arrived, they located the man lying on outdoor furniture on the deck of the house.
He was identified as 45-year-old Salvador Uribe. Uribe was very paranoid and had recently used methamphetamine.
He allowed officers to search his nearby vehicle.
Officers recovered the meth and Uribe was arrested for first degree criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and disturbing the peace.
He was housed at the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.