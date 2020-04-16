NORFOLK - Two Madison men are in custody after a stolen vehicle investigation.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a theft at a local car dealership.
Employees stated that 19-year-old Nathaniel Mahlin purchased a car from the dealership on April 2 for over $27,000.
He paid with a personal check, and when the check was deposited, the bank refused to cash the check as the account was closed.
The dealership contacted Mahlin and requested a cashier’s check or to return the car.
He failed to do either of the options, and officer attempts to contact Mahlin were unsuccessful.
Officers requested that the Madison County Sheriff’s Office check a residence near Madison for the vehicle. Deputies located and recovered the stolen car. It was released back to the dealership.
On April 14th, officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that Mahlin was a passenger in. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Damian Hess.
Mahlin was arrested and taken into custody. In a search of the vehicle, officers recovered capsule pills that contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
They also recovered a concealed, loaded .25 caliber pistol and a concealed four-inch fixed blade knife.
Mahlin was arrested for theft by deception, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
Hess was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both were later transferred to the Madison County Jail.