NORFOLK - Norfolk Police made an arrest Saturday night after a trespassing call.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue for the report.
An employee stated that a past guest had entered a hotel room through a window and was staying in the room without paying for it.
One officer went to the hotel room and another stayed outside close to the window. When the officer knocked on the door, the male exited the room through the ground floor window.
The officer outside had contact with the male, and he was identified as 34-year-old Michael Glenn.
Glenn had stayed in the hotel at the end of May but had not paid for June 5th or 6th.
He was arrested for first degree trespassing and theft. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.