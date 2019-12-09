NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend after violating a protection order.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, on Sunday morning officers were at 304 South 5th Street investigating the violation.
Officers spoke to the suspect 47-year-old Ralph Books on his front porch and he admitted to violating the protection order.
After Books was told that he was under arrest he attempted to flee into the house.
Brooks resisted the officer’s attempt to take him into custody, and he was given multiple commands to stop resisting.
Officers were able to gain control and take him into custody.
A glass pipe with a white crystal substance was located in Books’ coat pocket.
The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Brooks was arrested for protection order violation, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.
Brooks was housed in the Norfolk Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.