NORFOLK - After the Norfolk City Council approved a mask mandate Monday, many questions came up regarding how it will be enforced.
Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller says the Police Division will do their part to help the public strive for voluntary compliance.
Miller says reports of mask violations aren’t something officers will have on top of their priority list.
"If someone says there's someone in the store without a mask we might not get to that right away, but let's say we have a business refusing to comply with the mask mandate those are the things we are able to follow up on. We want to do this as an education piece. The last thing we want to do is be heavy handed with what we're doing."
Miller says in an effort to keep the 911 dispatch center lines available for emergencies, they set up a separate phone line for COVID-19 concerns. That number is 402-844-2144.
He adds he doesn’t see the new mandate being a problem as Norfolk citizens and the Police Division have a great relationship and this is something where everyone can work together.