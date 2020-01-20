Skimming suspect vehicle

THIS SURVEILLANCE photo shows the vehicle that police believe the suspects of the recent skimming cases in Norfolk were driving at the time.

 COURTESY PHOTO

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division is investigating reports of a skimming device being placed at Norfolk gas pumps.

Skimming devices are designed to steal your credit card information when you pay at the gas pump with a credit card.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, they believe that the devices were installed on the pumps Friday or Saturday.

Bauer says so far skimming devices have been located on one pump at Casey’s West, Casey's North, Hy-Vee West, and Louie’s Liquor. 

All their pumps have been inspected and the skimmer was removed, and only one skimmer was found at each location. 

If you have purchased gasoline at these gas stations since that time, using a credit card, please review your bank statements for any suspicious activity.

Bauer adds after closer examination of surveillance video, the suspects are two black males driving a newer, light colored, GMC Yukon/ Denali or Cadillac Escalade, possibly silver in color.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.

Tags

In other news

Ice jam causing minor flooding in central Nebraska

LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an ice jam is causing minor flooding near Loup City in central Nebraska's Sherman County.The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory that is scheduled to expire Tuesday afternoon.The flooding is occurring in low-lying areas near the Nebrask…

Broken Bow council president takes over for recalled mayor

BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — The president of the Broken Bow City Council has taken over as mayor following the recall of his predecessor, who's awaiting a criminal trial.Rod Sonnichsen was sworn in Friday to replace Jonathon Berghorst, who voters removed from office last week. The recall petitio…

Death penalty hearing set for man in Lincoln woman's slaying

Death penalty hearing set for man in Lincoln woman's slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A June hearing has been scheduled for a three-judge panel to consider whether a man's crime qualifies for the death penalty or whether he should be sentenced to life in a Nebraska prison.Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, were both charged in the 2017 slayin…

Lake McConaughy restrictions delayed after public outcry

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is delaying action on a set of restrictions that would drastically limit overnight campers and beachgoers at Nebraska's largest reservoir, Lake McConaughy in western Nebraska.Commission Director Jim Douglas said Saturday that addit…