NORFOLK - Uniform patrol is the backbone of the Norfolk Police Division, and applications are being accepted for new officers.
Chief Don Miller says they’re looking to fill two current full time positions.
Miller says when it comes to the hiring process overall it is extensive.
"From the time we take applications until the time that we actually get them on their own to start working on the street is about a year. And then it takes additional time beyond that for them to get proficient at some things."
He adds despite the negative information seen in the national media, Norfolk has a police force that’s very well trained.
"We have a city council that supports us, we have a community that supports us and we work really hard to stay current on not just trends because trends come and go but we're always looking for best practices. When I see a lot of the things that are coming across that are making the demands of their police departments - we're not quick to jump on something because it's the popular thing we always analyze it and the things people are saying that police departments should be doing, we've been doing for years."
If you’re interested in apply go to the City of Norfolk’s website or contact the Norfolk Police Division.