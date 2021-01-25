NORFOLK - Gunshots were fired at a residence in Norfolk Sunday morning and the Norfolk Police Division is looking for information regarding the incident.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, when officers arrived, they learned that several gunshots were fired at a residence in the 1300 block of Park Avenue by a passing vehicle at 11:09 a.m.
The vehicle was described a grey with four occupants. Officers identified the suspect’s vehicle, located it and impounded the vehicle.
Several interviews have been completed and investigators continue to follow-up on this case.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.