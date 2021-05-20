NORFOLK - Norfolk Police were involved in a short pursuit Wednesday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a violation, but the vehicle fled from the officer at a high rate of speed.
Other officers in the area monitored the vehicle and saw it became disabled in the 1300 block of South 13th Street.
As an officer pulled up behind the car, four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers noted alcohol in the vehicle.
Three of the subjects were located near Love’s parking lot.
One was identified as 18-year-old Sheila Reyna of Norfolk.
Following the subsequent investigation, Reyna was arrested for minor in possession of alcohol and obstructing a police officer. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
The other two were juveniles and initially lied about their identity, but were later positively identified by the officers.
The 16-year old male driver was cited for felony flight to avoid arrest, minor in possession of alcohol, no operator’s license, false reporting, and willful reckless driving.
A 17-year old female was cited for false reporting, obstructing a police officer, and minor in consumption of alcohol. Both juveniles were released to their parents.