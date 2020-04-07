NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division is one of many city departments implementing some changes amid the directed health measure issued throughout the state.
Police Chief Don Miller tells News Talk WJAG some of the things they’re doing include basic personal protective equipment was distributed to staff.
Miller says the employee areas of the facility were restricted to employees, which temporarily suspends activities like tours and ride-a-longs.
He adds dispatch is screening calls too.
"One of the new things we are going to be doing - unless it's an emergency, if it allows then the dispatcher will take the initial information, give it to the officer, and the officer is going to make a phone call to the reporting party and determine can the call be taken over the phone, can they meet outside the residence, or is it best to come down to the police station and talk through the glass?"
Miller says citizen compliance is critical to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the need for law enforcement intervention.