NORFOLK - The Norfolk Police Division‘s facility is set to get some potential updates after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, Public Safety Director Shane Weidner and Police Chief Don Miller highlighted an agreement with Police Facility Design Group out of Kansas City.
Weidner said the agreement sets in motion an assessment of the future needs of the Police Division building.
"And it also looks at the functionality of the current design from two particular factors that are very timely. The first being we're in the process of working with Madison County and looking at a regional dispatch center, housing it inside our Police division. The space needs for the current dispatch center and our records, we're looking at that area that was centrally located in the building and the possibility to flip those.
Weidner adds the boilers also need to be replaced.
Miller said it also looks at the ability to expand. In 1987 when they moved into the building they had 30 officers and seven dispatchers and there's now 41 officers and 12 dispatchers.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.