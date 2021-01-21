MADISON - The Norfolk Police Division will soon serve as the dispatch center for Madison County and as the regional hub for Northeast Nebraska.
At the Madison County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Sheriff Todd Volk said it makes sense to have Norfolk be the dispatch center as it will save the county and tax payers money.
Chief Don Miller said there’s a lot of moving parts to join the dispatch centers simultaneously at the police division. They’re seeing how much a new tower would cost as well as the physical space.
"We're looking at renovating our building to make the dispatch center larger. We think we could dispatch temporarily if we thought we needed to. We're looking at going through a space needs assessment looking not just at the dispatch center, but our whole facility. I'm not ready to explain a lot of that yet, but am hoping in the next month to have more details."
Miller said October 1st is the tentative date the city will take over dispatch services for the county.
He also said dispatch regionalization is being mandated for the state and Norfolk as well as South Sioux City were chosen as the hubs for the Northeast Nebraska region so all dispatch traffic will eventually run through their systems.