NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on assault charges early Tuesday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Jackson Avenue for a disturbance.
The reporting party stated that 24-year-old Seven Annis was intoxicated and getting aggressive with all the members of the household.
All parties calmed down while officers were on scene and they all advised that everything would be calm for the rest of the night.
Less than an hour later, officers were called back to the residence.
Annis had continued to drink and was still aggressive toward those in the house.
Bauer said He would call people derogatory names and square up with people in a fighting stance, threatening to assault them.
Officers arrested Annis for third degree assault – threatening in a menacing manner.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.