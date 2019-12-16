NORFOLK - Norfolk Police busted an underage party Saturday night.
According to Captain Chad Reiman, officers were dispatched to 806 South 11th Street on a report of a party where minors were drinking alcohol.
When officers arrived they were able to have contact with a resident
of the home, 19-year-old Mercedes Leistreitz.
While speaking with Leistreitz at the front door officers could see containers of alcohol and young subjects inside the house as well as smell the strong odor of marijuana.
Leistreitz refused to allow officers into the house so a search warrant was obtained.
Officers cited seven subjects for minor in possession or minor in consumption, and three for possession of marijuana.
There were 25 pieces of drug paraphernalia, a significant amount of marijuana, THC concentrates, and various alcoholic beverages seized.
Leistreitz was cited for possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession drug paraphernalia.
Others arrested included: 23-year-old Tanner Sawyer of Norfolk for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, 19-year-old Lindsey Clyde of Norfolk for possession of marijuana less than one ounce, 19-year-old Marian Rodriguez-Hernandez of Norfolk for MIC, 18-year-old Grant Buck of Norfolk for MIC, 19-year-old Joseph Otero of Norfolk for MIC, and 18-year-old Mckinzie
Miller of Norfolk for MIC. There were 3 juveniles that also received citations.