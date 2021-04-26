NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a search turned up drugs Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 1800 block of Vicki Lane to assist a Nebraska State Probation Officer with a probation search.
The probation officer had recovered a small bag of marijuana and a prescription medication pill from 19year-old Dominic Juarez.
The pill was identified as Dextroamphetamine, a Schedule 2 controlled substance.
Juarez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.