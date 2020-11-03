NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a welfare investigation.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, on Wednesday of last week, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Child Abuse Hotline received reports with concerns for the welfare of two children.
The report was that that father was physical abusing the two children and was abusing drugs.
The Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska Child Protective Services began a joint child abuse investigation, which led to the execution of a search warrant Monday for the offender’s residence.
Officers located various drug paraphernalia, a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine and an item used in the physical abuse of the two children.
The father was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child abuse.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail. The two children were placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.