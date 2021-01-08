NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested Thursday night after stealing a vehicle that had been started and left to warm up.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers responded to a stolen vehicle call in the 600 block of Pasewalk Avenue and had contact with the victim.
The officers believed that the suspect was 34-year-old Margaret Roat as officers had had several contacts with Roat in the previous few hours.
While officers were talking to the victim, they noticed a vehicle approaching slowly. As the vehicle got closer, the officer could see that it was the stolen vehicle.
When the officer approached the vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and attempted to drive away at a high rate of speed.
After a short distance, the vehicle came to a stop and the officer was able to run up to the vehicle and have contact with the driver Margaret Roat.
Roat was arrested for unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and driving under the influence of drugs.
She was booked into the Norfolk City Jail and later transported to the Madison County Jail.