NORFOLK - Norfolk police made an arrest Wednesday afternoon after responding to a missing vehicle call.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police took a report from a male about his ex-girlfriend taking his vehicle without his permission.
He identified the suspect as 27-year-old Lupita Stephany Hernandez of Las Vegas Nevada.
GPS tracking of the car led the car’s owner and officers to 1300 Monroe Avenue.
When officers arrived, they spoke with Hernandez about the car and where she was heading.
She was then placed under arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a glass pipe with residue from a make-up bag, along with a small baggie of white crystalline substance.
Both the substance, and residue, tested positive for methamphetamine.
She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.