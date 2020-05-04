NORFOLK - An arrest was made Sunday during the search of a missing child.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 900 block of South 4th Street for the report of the missing child.
During the investigation it was determined that the estranged mother of the child had taken the child from the property.
The mother had not seen the child in several months and the father had legal custody.
She was identified as 34-year-old Leticia Wiebelhaus, and she was contacted by phone but refused to return the child.
Her cell phone was tracked to the West Point area. A Nebraska State Patrol Trooper located Wiebelhaus’s vehicle near Fremont and performed a traffic stop.
The child was safely recovered and Wiebelhaus was arrested for a child custody violation.
She was returned to Norfolk and housed in the Norfolk City Jail. She was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.