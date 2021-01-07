NORFOLK - Norfolk Police responded to a number of trespassing calls Wednesday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the 300 block of Norfolk Avenue for a man acting strangely.
Several businesses in the area wanted the man to receive a trespass warning so that he would not return to their businesses.
By the time officers arrived, the man had left the area, and officers were given a description.
Over an hour later, the responding officer saw a man matching the description of the suspect near 4th and Prospect.
The male verbally identified himself and officers questioned him about the downtown incident.
Eventually it was learned the man had provided a false name and his real identity was 42-year-old Terrell Starr.
A check of his license showed an active Adams County arrest warrant.
Starr was arrested on the warrants and also arrested for false reporting for lying about him name.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.