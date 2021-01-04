Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A man was arrested on a domestic assault charge after Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance Friday afternoon.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of North 6th Street and when officers arrived they spoke to an adult female.

She explained that 37-year-old Shaun Jenkins of Norfolk had been staying at her apartment, was drinking heavily and intoxicated.

They were in a verbal argument and Jenkins grabbed her around her neck with one hand. She had red marks on her neck consistent with the statement.

She also described another incident that occurred that day, where Jenkins struck her with a wooden back scratcher.

Officers briefly spoke with Jenkins and placed him under arrest for third degree domestic assault.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Big issues expected for scaled-back Nebraska session

Big issues expected for scaled-back Nebraska session

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers will begin a new session Wednesday that’s likely to be scaled back because of the pandemic, but they’ll still have a lot of big issues to debate, including a proposed $230 million prison and the mandatory redrawing of the state’s political districts.