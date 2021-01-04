NORFOLK - A man was arrested on a domestic assault charge after Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance Friday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of North 6th Street and when officers arrived they spoke to an adult female.
She explained that 37-year-old Shaun Jenkins of Norfolk had been staying at her apartment, was drinking heavily and intoxicated.
They were in a verbal argument and Jenkins grabbed her around her neck with one hand. She had red marks on her neck consistent with the statement.
She also described another incident that occurred that day, where Jenkins struck her with a wooden back scratcher.
Officers briefly spoke with Jenkins and placed him under arrest for third degree domestic assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.