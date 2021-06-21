NORFOLK - Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance Sunday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to 1201 South 13th Street.
An employee stated 34-year-old Timothy Lewis has a hotel room on the second floor and had thrown a chair and beer bottles off the balcony.
Staff had asked him to leave the property, but he refused. Officers had contact with a heavily intoxicated Lewis just outside of his room. Officers asked Lewis to leave the property, but he stated he was not leaving without a fight.
Lewis was then taken into custody for second-degree trespassing. After being handcuffed, he continued to verbally threaten the staff.
A second charge of third-degree assault–threatening in a menacing manner, was then added to his charges.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.