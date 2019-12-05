NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue for a male who was going in and out of the store and appeared to be intoxicated.
Officers located the male riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of South 1st Street.
The bicycle did not have any lights on it, and the officer stopped to talk to the male to check his welfare and to address his bicycle violation.
As the officer approached him, the officer saw a handmade glass pipe sticking out of his right front pocket.
The male was detained and the pipe was recovered and tested.
It tested positive for methamphetamine.
The male was identified as 43-year-old Antonio Arthur Lee Finn Sr.
He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.