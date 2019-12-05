Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning.

According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 100 block of East Omaha Avenue for a male who was going in and out of the store and appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers located the male riding a bicycle in the 1200 block of South 1st Street.

The bicycle did not have any lights on it, and the officer stopped to talk to the male to check his welfare and to address his bicycle violation.

As the officer approached him, the officer saw a handmade glass pipe sticking out of his right front pocket.

The male was detained and the pipe was recovered and tested.

It tested positive for methamphetamine.

The male was identified as 43-year-old Antonio Arthur Lee Finn Sr.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, and housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Police say 4 arrested in August death now deemed a homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say four people have been arrested in the August death of a man.The case began on Aug. 6, when officers were called to an apartment complex in the Radial Hills neighborhood north of midtown Omaha.There, officers found 55-year-old Kelly Barges dead and decla…

Waverly man charged under Nebraska's new `revenge porn' law

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A southeastern Nebraska man has been charged under a new law that makes it a crime to post pornographic images of others without their permission or to use the images for blackmail.Nineteen-year-old Hayden Butcher, of Waverly, was in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday a…

Police: Man fatally shot on Little Italy neighborhood street

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say they're searching for a pair of suspects in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in the city's Little Italy neighborhood south of downtown.Officers were called to the area around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunfire and found a man on the sidewalk…

Toys for Tots campaign is underway

Toys for Tots campaign is underway

NORFOLK - Last year, the local Norfolk Area U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program had 120 volunteers and provided toys to nearly 1,500 kids in six counties.