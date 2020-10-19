NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on assault charges Friday.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of South 11th Street for a disturbance.
Officers met with the victim at the residence, and the adult female stated she was just assaulted by 28-year-old Xavier Bordeaux.
She explained that there had been an argument that escalated to Bordeaux assaulting her.
During the argument, Bordeaux grabbed a large knife and began stabbing the furniture and broke several household items. She showed the officers a bite mark on her arm and several bumps and scratches on her head and arm.
Officers located Bordeaux and placed him under arrest for third degree domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.