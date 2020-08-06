NORFOLK - A California man was arrested in multiple charges in Norfolk Wednesday evening.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a church in the 400 block of Benjamin Avenue for a disturbance.
The caller stated that there was an unknown man pounding on the door trying to get inside. When officers arrived they had contact with 39-year-old Miguel Contreras of Fresno California.
A check of his identification showed that he had an active Platte County arrest warrant for failing to appear on traffic offenses.
Contreras was placed under arrest, and during a search, a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance was located in his jeans pocket.
The contents of the baggie later field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.