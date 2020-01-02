NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a Norfolk man with a gun and drugs Monday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to the 300 block of South Victory Road for the report of a suspicious vehicle.
The driver was identified as 34-year-old Charles Owens and it was determined that his license was currently under suspension.
He was taken into custody, but in a subsequent search, officers recovered an unloaded .22 caliber handgun in his back pocket and a bag of white powder from the vehicle. The powder tested positive for cocaine.
Owens was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under suspension.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.