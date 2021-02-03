NORFOLK - With bad weather expected Thursday, Region 11 Emergency Management is encouraging you to be safe.
According to the National Weather Service, snow accumulation of up to 2 inches is expected throughout Region 11 with peak intensity between 6:00 a.m. to noon, tapering off in the afternoon.
Since the initial precipitation will be rain or a rain/snow mix, it is expected that roads will freeze quickly and become icy.
Strong winds will be out of the north or northwest gusting at 35-45 mph making Thursday morning travel impacted with snow and strong winds leading to blizzard-like conditions.
In addition to slick surfaces, there is a strong possibility for adverse road conditions due to blowing snow and low visibility.
Additionally, weekend temperatures will be approaching wind chill advisory criteria with Saturday night into Sunday morning expecting the coldest wind chills.
The lows are expected in the single digits above or below zero and the highs in the single digits and teens. Similar values are expected again both Sunday & Monday nights.