NORFOLK - After experiencing beautiful December temperatures, a winter storm is expected to move into the area tonight.
Forecasters are anticipating up to two inches of snow and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch placing Norfolk in a Winter Weather Advisory from 9:00 tonight until noon Saturday.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday night with snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch with wind gusts as high as 40 mph.
During this storm, heavy liquid precipitation amounts could lead to increased run-off due to areas of frozen ground.
The City of Norfolk is preparing for the upcoming storm and is encouraging citizens to do the same.
Make sure you check road conditions, ready your vehicle, stock up on groceries, and pack an emergency supply kit.