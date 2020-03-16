NORFOLK - There are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Norfolk or Madison County.
That was made clear at the beginning of a coronavirus press conference by Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning Monday morning.
Moenning said based on other confirmed cases in the state and how fast the virus spreads, careful and strategic collective action should be taken to keep Norfolkans and Northeast Nebraskans safe.
Public Safety Director Shane Weidner said the public safety response will continue to be strong in the region.
"Our operators, law enforcement officials, dispatchers, firefighters, and paramedics are prepared and becoming more prepared everyday. Through the efforts of emergency management and our public health partners, additional personal protective equipment has been deployed in the region and more to come. I'm confident in that response."
Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they are having teachers prepare print and virtual lessons in case an extended closure is needed.
Thompson said they are also working on a grab and go food option so students that need food can still get it.
For up to date information visit the City of Norfolk website.