NORFOLK - With nicer weather now here you may want to clean out your garage or house of items you no longer use and the City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is here to help.
Supervisor Rob Mercer says they’re taking part in the third annual ‘Spring Clean Up.’
"We are offering a free drop off for basically metal appliances that re recyclable. We're also including concrete and brick you have laying around that you didn't know what to do with it. You can bring that down also."
Mercer says some items not accepted include oil filters, paint cans, aerosol cans, or refrigerants.
He says yard waste and brush is also accepted at no cost from Norfolk residents as well.
The spring clean-up period is going on now until Thursday April 23rd.