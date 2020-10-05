Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Club

NORFOLK - The second Wednesday of October is in two days and that means the Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Peanut Day fundraiser.

Immediate Past President Shalle Wolff says they’re selling a variety of peanuts this year.

"We have our traditional box of roasted peanuts with 50 bags in each case. We also have trail mix, cashews, pecan clusters, and honey roasted peanuts. New this year is dark chocolate almonds."

Wolff says the peanuts make great Christmas gifts too, especially the cashews as they come in a decorative tin.

She says this is their main fundraiser and all of the money supports the projects and programs they do in the community.

To preorder peanuts visit the Norfolk Noon Kiwanis Facebook Page.

