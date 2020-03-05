NORFOLK - Hy-Vee West in Norfolk is teaming up with the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition for a special fundraiser.
Donna Wolff says they’re excited to take part in Hy-Vee’s reusable bag program.
Wolff says the fundraiser is taking place through the month of March.
"So if you go to Hy-Vee West and purchase one of the red bags for $2.50 and $1 will come back to our coalition. There's a card on the bag so you take a coin and scratch off the barcode and you enter that code on a website and that money will come to our suicide coalition."
Wolff says they also have a survivors of suicide support group meeting the second Tuesday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at First Baptist Church.
She says if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts call the 24/7 help center at 1-800-273-8255.