NORFOLK - A Norfolk man wanted for a Friday morning homicide in Norfolk has been arrested.
Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, confirmed 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton Jr. was arrested around 5:45 Saturday morning by the Sioux City Police, Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshall's Service at the Morning Hills Apartments in Sioux City's Morningside Neighborhood.
Bauer says the Madison County Sheriff’s Office plans to transport him back to the Madison County Jail later Saturday afternoon.
Gleaton was wanted in the shooting death of 29-year-old Hailey Christiansen of Norfolk that occurred in the 1100 block of Blaine Street.
Gleaton is facing possible charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and use of a firearm to commit a felony.