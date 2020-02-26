NORFOLK - The Norfolk Morning Kiwanis Club is getting ready for its 44th annual popcorn day fundraiser.
President Marv Rosberg says they will have three different kinds of popcorn available for people to buy; Kettlemania kettle corn, Blast O’ Butter, and Simply Popped regular popcorn.
Rosberg says for each 20 dollar donation you will get a 24 package box of the kind you want.
He says all money raised stays local and goes to variety of people and organizations.
"Probably one of our biggest one, we give a dictionary to every 3rd grader in all of the Norfolk area schools and surrounding towns. We also hand out over 1,000 free books to children. We do a Christmas party at the Norfolk Head-start. We help provide needed things for the pediatric ward at Faith Regional."
Rosberg says pre-orders are due by Saturday, but starting March 18th they will be visiting local businesses.
For those interested in pre-ordering popcorn call (402) 640-2599.