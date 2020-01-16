NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with an arrest warrant was apprehended Wednesday evening.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Koenigstein Avenue and attempted to locate 21-year-old Xzavier Altamirano.
He was located and told that he was under arrest for the warrant. When Altamirano was told there was a warrant for his arrest he attempted to discard the jacket he was wearing.
A glass pipe containing a white powdery substance was located in the front pocket of the jacket and the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Altamirano was booked into the Norfolk PD jail for the warrant as well as possession of a controlled substance.