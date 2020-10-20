NORFOLK - A Norfolk man is $100,000 richer after cashing in a winning Nebraska Lottery ticket.
According to the Nebraska Lottery, Michael Christiansen won playing the 20X The Money Scratch game and purchased his ticket at Louie’s Liquor.
Back in April of this year, Christiansen was at the Lottery offices to claim a $50,000 top prize he won playing the Money Clip Scratch game he’d purchased at the same store.
Christiansen said he’s planning to use some of the money to build a garage and put away some for retirement. His daughter died recently, and he said he’s going to try to purchase her home.