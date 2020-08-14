NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after stealing a vehicle Thursday.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, the reporting party stated that he provided 26-year-old Zachariah Andrews a ride in his vehicle.
The owner stopped at a residence and exited the vehicle. When he did so, Andrews slid into the driver’s seat and began to drive away.
The owner attempted to hold onto the driver side window in attempt to stop Andrews from taking his vehicle, but was unable to prevent him from driving away.
The vehicle was located the same day northwest of Columbus. Andrews was located and arrested for theft by unlawful taking and transported to the Norfolk City Jail.
He was later transferred to the Madison County Jail.