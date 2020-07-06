LINCOLN - A Norfolk man will begin his prison sentence after his appeal was denied.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 60-year-old Louis Grutell’s sentence was upheld by the Nebraska Supreme Court.
Grutell was earlier sentenced to 18 to 36 months in prison following his conviction for fourth offense aggravated DWI.
He was convicted by a Stanton County jury and appealed their decision.
Grutell was originally arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office in February 2017, just east of Norfolk off of highway 24.
He was transferred to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Corrections Monday morning.