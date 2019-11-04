STANTON - A 25-year-old Norfolk man was sentenced to prison on weapons and assault charges in Stanton County District Court Monday.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, Roman Jennings was given 4 to 6 years on a possession of a firearm by a felon and 2 to 4 years consecutive for second degree assault on an officer.
Jennings was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office back in June of 2018 following a traffic stop where he fled and dragged a Sheriff’s deputy on the highway with his car.
Following the pursuit on Highway 275 east of Norfolk, Jennings was stopped and taken into custody.
During the pursuit Jennings threw a handgun from his vehicle and it was later recovered along the highway.
He has been in custody since his arrest and also was recently sentenced to ten years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in the area. That sentence will run consecutive to his state sentence.