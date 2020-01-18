Jamie Bear escaped
Courtesy photo

LINCOLN - Authorities have been notified a Norfolk man is missing from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

According to a press release, 34-year-old Jamie Bear left the facility during Friday morning for his full-time job, but did not return to the facility, as scheduled, in the afternoon.

Bear started serving his sentence on August 6, 2019. He is serving a two year sentence for charges out of Madison County that include possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle and obstruction of an officer.

He has a tentative release date of April 28, 2020.

Bear is a white man, 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by Nebraska Department Correctional Services.

Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility.

Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Anyone with knowledge of Bear’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

