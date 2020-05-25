NORFOLK - A woman was physically assaulted in her apartment early Saturday morning in Norfolk.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to an apartment in the 900 block of South 4th Street regarding a disturbance.
When officers arrived they spoke to an adult female victim.
She stated that she woke to sounds coming from her kitchen around 4:15 a.m. She went to investigate and found 21-year-old Marsean Edwards of Norfolk standing in her kitchen.
He was breaking her cell phone on the kitchen floor. Edwards then moved to the victim and physical assaulted her and used a blanket to choke her.
The victim was able to escape and fled from her apartment. She attempted to awaken neighbors but was unsuccessful.
She returned to apartment and found Edwards had left. She was able to then contact the police.
The victim had physical injuries consistent with her story. The victim also had an active protection order against Edwards.
Edwards was located and placed under arrest for strangulation, burglary, and a protection order violation.
He was currently out on bond regarding a previous assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County jail.