NORFOLK - Norfolk man on drugs was arrested just outside Norfolk Thursday afternoon.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, they were notified of an occupied pickup sitting in the inside westbound lane of Highway 275 about three miles east of Norfolk.
The Sheriff’s Office found the running pickup with a driver inside passed out with his foot on the brake pedal.
The pickup was secured and the driver was awaken and appeared to be under the influence.
Riggin Temple was taken into custody on drug related charges that included possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving under the Influence of drugs, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, and no driver’s license.
Temple advised that he thought he was near LeMars, Iowa where he was enroute, his pickup had been reported about thirty minutes earlier driving erratically south of Wayne on Highway 15.