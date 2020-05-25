NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was sent to jail after threatening his relatives and officers Saturday night.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of Eastridge Street to check the welfare of an individual.
Police arrived and located 29-year-old Lucas Maggart in the garage. He was intoxicated and was being confrontational with relatives and the responding officers.
Maggart was holding a screwdriver in his hands and threatening relatives and the officers. He was ordered to drop the weapon, but he advanced toward on one of the officers.
The other officer deployed his Taser, and Maggart went to the ground. He was eventually taken into custody after a struggle to get him to release the screwdriver from his hand.
Maggart continued to resist the officers even after being handcuffed.
He was arrested for second degree assault on an officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and obstruction of a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Both officers sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.