NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested early Monday morning after physically assaulting a woman.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of Parker Circle for the assault and had contact with the victim outside the apartment.
The victim explained that she and 29-year-old Brett Roberts were in a verbal argument. She went to leave but Roberts prevented it. He also took her cell phone when she attempted to call for assistance.
She explained how Roberts physically assaulted her and had injuries consistent with her report. The victim was able to retrieve her phone and crawl out of a window to escape and call the police.
Officers had contact with Roberts through the locked front door of the residence. When asked to open the door by officers, Roberts refused.
A search warrant was obtained for the apartment and executed. Roberts was located inside the apartment and arrested for assault by strangulation and false imprisonment.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.