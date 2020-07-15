NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday for physically assaulting his girlfriend.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, the domestic disturbance occurred at a residence in the 200 block of south Pine Street.
The officers had contact with a female subject who told officers that she had been choked. The officers could see marks on her neck.
The female advised that her boyfriend 40-year-old Travis Kubes had her cell phone. He saw something on the cell phone that upset him and then grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her.
Kubes fled the scene before officers arrived. Later that day officers located Kubes and he was arrested for felony assault by strangulation and 3rd degree domestic assault.
He was booked in the Norfolk jail and later transported to the Madison County jail.