NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after an assault investigation Wednesday afternoon.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to speak to an assault victim in the 1200 block of Omaha Avenue.
Officers interviewed the 25-year-old female and she stated that she had been assaulted by 27-year-old Tremaine Smith JR.
She explained that she and Smith were arguing and Smith grabbed a black handgun hitting hit her on the head with the gun, and slapped her above the right eye.
Bauer says she had swelling and redness on her right cheek and right eyebrow along with dried blood behind her ear.
Officers had contact with Smith in the 1200 block of Verges.
A Ruger AR style rifle, a Glock pistol, and a Taurus pistol were all recovered from his vehicle.
Smith was arrested for 2nd degree domestic assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.