NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who was the suspect of a theft case was arrested Wednesday.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, while officers were talking to 29-year-old John Dieter they discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The officers then searched Dieter and discovered he had a small baggie in his pants pocket. The baggie contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dieter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Norfolk City jail.

At the jail another baggie was located in Dieter's pants pocket and it also contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Dieter was then later transported to the Madison County Jail.

