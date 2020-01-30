NORFOLK - A Norfolk man who was the suspect of a theft case was arrested Wednesday.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Chad Reiman, while officers were talking to 29-year-old John Dieter they discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
The officers then searched Dieter and discovered he had a small baggie in his pants pocket. The baggie contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Dieter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Norfolk City jail.
At the jail another baggie was located in Dieter's pants pocket and it also contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Dieter was then later transported to the Madison County Jail.