NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a vehicle was reported stolen.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue where the reporting party stated his vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 p.m. Tuesday and 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers located the vehicle parked in the 500 block of North 13th Street.
Officers also discovered a partially open garage door nearby with a man hiding inside.
The male was ordered to exit the garage, and he was identified as 29-year-old John Dieter.
The garage was rented by a resident who lived in the 1200 block of Verges. She was contacted and did not know Dieter and said that no one should be in her garage.
Officers searched the garage and recovered a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. They also recovered Dieter’s backpack. Inside the backpack were items that had previously been stored in the garage.
Dieter was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, burglary, theft, and obstructing a police officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.