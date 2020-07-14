STANTON - A Norfolk man needed to be flown to an Iowa hospital Tuesday evening after his tractor left the road and rolled.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred on 566th Avenue about 1/4 mile north of the Highway 275-57 junction.
A southbound John Deere Tractor driven by a 62-year-old man left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled down the deep west ditch coming to rest about twenty feet down from the roadway.
The driver was extricated from the wreckage by first responders and taken directly from the scene by Life Net medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital for treatment.
Stanton Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene, along with Stanton County Emergency Management.
Highway 275 traffic was blocked for about twenty minutes as the helicopter landed on the highway.
The tractor suffered severe damage and restraints were not in use.