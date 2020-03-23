NORFOLK - A Norfolk man arrested after police responded to a disturbance Monday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 900 block of south 4th Street.
A third party caller reported that 20-year-old Marsean Edwards had shown up at the apartment, taken the residents phones, and was “going crazy.”
Officers arrived at the apartment and had contact with one of the female residents. She explained that she and Edwards have a child in common and that he assaulted her.
She had bruises and injuries consistent with the assault, and a witness also confirmed the assault.
Edwards was then arrested for third degree domestic assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.